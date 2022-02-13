Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,250 Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 alerts:

CNTQ stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.