Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,852 shares of company stock worth $4,689,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

