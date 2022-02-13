Zacks Investment Management Increases Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average is $142.45. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $113.48 and a twelve month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

