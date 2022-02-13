Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,992. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMHC opened at $29.08 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

