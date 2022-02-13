China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 64,927 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.25.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%.
China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)
China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.
