Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $218,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $2,324,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SpartanNash by 89.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SpartanNash by 97.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN opened at $26.77 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $962.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

