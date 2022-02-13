DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,719,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $180,729,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $119,822,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $94,589,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

