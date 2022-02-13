M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stake Lowered by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,775 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

MDC opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

