The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.39

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.39 and traded as high as $32.75. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 6,591 shares traded.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $1,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
