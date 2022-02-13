TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 251,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
