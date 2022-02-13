Short Interest in Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Decreases By 63.0%

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TITUF opened at $0.91 on Friday. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

About Titanium

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

