Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the January 15th total of 477,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

