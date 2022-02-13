Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $22,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3,261.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $141.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $130.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

