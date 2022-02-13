Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,285,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,630 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $22,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,717,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,490,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $8.39 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

