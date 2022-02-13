Walter Robert Bashaw II Sells 350 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IIVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

