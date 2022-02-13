Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 400 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $32,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.42 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in Inari Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.