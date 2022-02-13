Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 400 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $32,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Inari Medical stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.42 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
