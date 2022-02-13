Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $120,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

