Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of MYR Group worth $123,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. FMR LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $121.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.