Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $125.54 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,726,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $125,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,823,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

