Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,563,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 631,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $127,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

