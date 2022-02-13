Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,433,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $126,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

FR stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

