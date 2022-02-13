Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,525,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,503 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $129,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,078.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,855 shares of company stock worth $1,381,976. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.