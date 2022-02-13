Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RLMD. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $18.48 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $487.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 534,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

