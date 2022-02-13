Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,125 ($42.26).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,850 ($38.54) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.44) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,925 ($39.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,320.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,276.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($49.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

