Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.21.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $349.56 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.