Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,378,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 488.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 141,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.61 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.