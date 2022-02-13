Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

