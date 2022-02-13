Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.86 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after buying an additional 999,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 55.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 813,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 41.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 297,368 shares during the period.

Shares of OM opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $254,173.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,023 shares of company stock worth $4,743,191. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

