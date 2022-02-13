Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 44.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 29.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $75.36 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,363. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

