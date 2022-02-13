Veritable L.P. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

