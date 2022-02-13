Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of LPX opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.18. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

