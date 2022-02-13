Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 511,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

