Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWTR. Cowen reduced their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Goff John C acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $90,762,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.