Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Robert J. Dzielak Sells 19,390 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $210.50. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Expedia Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

