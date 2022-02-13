Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 46,016 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,016 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

