Insider Selling: Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $451,767.69.

On Monday, November 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $1,918,575.12.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.10. Duolingo Inc has a 1-year low of $78.05 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $140,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

