Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,693.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

HE opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.