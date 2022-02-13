Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

LivePerson stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

