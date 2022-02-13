Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 135,322 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 545,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 97,372 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.