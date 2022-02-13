Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 73,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

