Profund Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $153.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.76. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

