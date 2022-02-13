Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Invitae has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

