Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $34.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

SONO opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Sonos has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $113,103,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,126,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

