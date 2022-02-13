Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permanent TSB Group (ILPMF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.