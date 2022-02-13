Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 3,689 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

