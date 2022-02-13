Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Trading Down 1%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) shares dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.73. Approximately 22,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 9,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.55% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

