Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $23.47 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

