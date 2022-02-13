Profund Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $94,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

