Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 103,658 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,658 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

