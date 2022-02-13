Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 130,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $25,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $3.73 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.55 million and a P/E ratio of -33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

